Bundesliga round 30 – only draw: Dortmund stumble in Bochum – Sport

The league leaders will have to settle for a 1-1 draw at Stade Bochum in the Bundesliga round of 30.

legend: Disappointed faces

Dortmund missed out on winning in Bochum.

Keystone/EPA/Ronald Witek



Borussia Dortmund lost valuable points in the championship race. At the relegation-threatened club Bochum, the leader could not get past a 1-1 draw in a heated match. Despite the advantage and numerous opportunities, BVB did not want to succeed in the lucky punch against two passionately fighting hosts.

Dortmund cheered in the 90th minute, but Mats Hummels’ goal was ruled out for offside. Because there was a supposed handball just before that, the guests also unsuccessfully requested a penalty. Jude Bellingham finally missed the last chance with a header to the left of the goal.

Dortmund are now two points ahead of Bayern Munich. On Sunday, the record champions had a chance to regain first place with a home win over bottom club Hertha BSC.

Quick response after a false start

Dortmund fell behind in the fifth minute thanks to Anthony Lucilla’s dream goal. Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Koppel was still there, but he couldn’t prevent the impact. Just two minutes later, Karim Adeyemi equalized with a Donyle Mallen cross.

What followed was an intense match with advantages for Dortmund, although Bochum also had chances. After the break, BVB increased its offensive efforts. As in the closing stages, there was no penalty in the 65th minute after an apparent foul by Danilo Soares on Adeyemi in the box. Youssouf Moukoko and Bellingham also failed because of Bochum’s powerful goalkeeper Manuel Reimann.



