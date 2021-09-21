Economy

Macron seeks solidarity with India in the Indo-Pacific

September 21, 2021
Faye Stephens

The French government is offended by Great Britain, the United States and Australia. President Macron is clearly seeking to get closer to India.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed during the phone consultations the desire for a joint approach in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Elysee Palace announced on Tuesday that the goal is to promote regional stability and the rule of law while avoiding any form of sovereignty. France wants to contribute to India’s strategic independence also at the industrial and technological level, as it is about trust in relations between two strategic partners. In particular, economic relations must be expanded.

The French-Indian consultations come shortly after the announcement of a new “security alliance” between the USA, Great Britain and Australia. In this context, Australia canceled the purchase of billions of dollars of conventional French submarines and announced that it would buy nuclear-powered submarines with American and British assistance. As a result, France feels left out as a strategic partner in the region.

