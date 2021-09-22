Submarine dispute US and Europe: Submarine dispute turns into a transatlantic crisis

The announcement of an Indo-Pacific security agreement between the United States, Australia and Great Britain (Aukus) broke a French submarine deal with Australia. (Foto: Australian Defense Force via Get) Australian naval submarine

Brussels, Dusseldorf, Berlin According to the protocol, each head of state is allowed to express his vision of the world 15 minutes before the meeting of the United Nations (UN), which meets in New York. It took US President Joe Biden half an hour to deliver his global message. “America wants to make the world a better place, but not alone,” Biden said.

America reports, not with military force, but with help. Biden offered American support in the fight against the pandemic, promised more help against world hunger and once again praised pluralism.

However, the president made no mention of the conflict that rocked transatlantic relations to the core last weekend. The announcement of an Indo-Pacific security agreement between the USA, Australia and Great Britain (Aukus) wrecked a French submarine deal with Australia – worth $40 billion.

Read now Get access to this article and all other articles in Web and in our app for 4 weeks for free. Continue