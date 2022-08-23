Lulu Sun’s captivating performance in Canada

WTA Granby – Young Swiss tennis player Lulu Sun (WTA 355) lost in the first round of the WTA Tour Championships in Granby, Canada, 4:6 and 2:6 against 81st-ranked Frenchwoman Diane Barry.

The 21-year-old from Vaud State, who made her way into the WTA main draw for the first time in her career at the US Open Preparatory Tournament in Quebec, had a fine battle against her 19-year-old long-time contender in the first set. . Sun compensated twice for a break in the break, but the daughter of a Croatian and Chinese player could no longer respond to the third loss to serve.

The start of the second set completely failed. When Barry made it 4-0, Sun didn’t win a single point. Although she was able to make up for a break and get to 2:4, in the next two matches only four rallies went in her favour, so that Barry was able to use her second match point after an hour and a half.

Despite the loss, Lulu Sun improved compared to her debut at the WTA event. In May, she entered the main draw in Rabat thanks to a wildcard, but she only won three first-round matches in Morocco against Arantexa Ross of the Netherlands.