Los Angeles: The fake private plane that influencers fly on

You can take photos in downtown Los Angeles on a private plane for just $39. However, it will never take off. However, the fake plane is very popular.

It's now the dream job of nearly half of high school graduates: influencer. This is the result of a survey conducted by the private PFH University in Göttingen in the summer of 2023. Many people are attracted to the idea of ​​making a lot of money quickly with social media clips. The key element to this is reach, because earnings largely depend on the number of subscribers.

Channels showcasing luxury living are especially popular. It's all about designer clothes, luxury homes, five-star hotels and big cars. Framed by numerous trips, preferably in a private plane.

Jet in the heart of Los Angeles

Traveling on a private jet doesn't have to be expensive. You can get a watch for just $39. It gets more expensive on weekends, but thanks to the different package prices, it remains affordable. Including parking space, wifi and sound system.

The aircraft is equipped as standard with light club chairs and an elegant wooden table. Thanks to the high cabin ceiling, each passenger can also stand comfortably. It is located on Olympic Boulevard in central Los Angeles. There's only one thing he can't do: quit. The plane called Olympia 4 is the background.

More appearance than reality

Olympia 4 is an offering from FD Photo Studio, a photography location provider with additional branches in Chicago and New York. Background can be rented by anyone. Many influential figures from Los Angeles have benefited from the show.

So all is not as it seems. The two influencers using it don't appear to have done much damage from the photos in the fake private jet. Kennedy Cymone and Azra Mian both have over 1.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

In the photo gallery above, you can see photos of the fake private jet. Clicking on the image opens the gallery in large format.