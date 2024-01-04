LG gram 16-inch Ultralight 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop & Tablet – 1.48 kg Intel Core i7 (16GB LPDDR4, 512GB SSD, 21Hr Battery, WQXGA IPS 16:10 Display, Thunderbolt 4, Windows 10 Home Plus)

Click the green button to upload product images. By uploading product images you agree to Amazon's Privacy Policy. He learns more Upload product images

LG Gram Convertible Laptop: The perfect companion for mobile and creative work

If you're looking for a laptop that's flexible, powerful, and lightweight at the same time, you should take a closer look at the LG gram convertible model. This innovative device easily combines the requirements of a high-quality laptop with the capabilities of a tablet. But what makes the LG gram so special and what advantages does it offer in everyday life?

Free Windows upgrade and versatile usage options

All LG gram models can be easily updated to the latest operating system. #Free Windows Upgrade: Simply download Windows 11 for free from the Microsoft home page. Switching to the new operating system is done in just a few clicks.

And the 360-degree hinge makes the LG gram a true all-rounder. In a very short time, the convertible model can be used as a laptop or tablet, for example. It is also possible to use the so-called tent mode or use it when folded completely flat.

Support productivity and creativity with the LG Stylus Pen

Thanks to the #LG Stylus and flexible Gorilla Glass 6, LG gram can be operated intuitively and also allows for handwritten notes and drawings. This makes the device an ideal tool for creative minds, as ideas can be captured and implemented quickly and easily.

Powerful internal components and impressive battery life

But the LG gram is technically impressive across the board. With an 11th Gen Intel Core™ i7 processor, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB SSD, nothing gets in the way of smooth, uncompromised work. Whether you're using office applications, browsing the Internet or enjoying multimedia content – the LG gram is a powerful and versatile device.

Meanwhile, the device is lightweight at just 1.48kg and has an impressive battery life of up to 21 hours. Mobile work has never been so convenient and hassle-free as with the LG gram laptop. #Lightweight

Conclusion: The LG gram convertible laptop is compelling across the board

If you're looking for a versatile, powerful and lightweight device, you should take a closer look at the LG gram convertible laptop. Flexible use as a laptop or tablet, sturdy internal design and impressive battery life make the device the perfect choice for mobile and creative work. There is no doubt that the LG gram sets new standards in terms of mobility and performance!