Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Apple-Event, Xiaomi Launch Event und mehr

At Techtember – that is, in September for tech – there has been a lot going on in the past week. As usual, TechnikNews Weekly provides an overview of the most important news.

The summer stagnation is now over, as there are now again many new devices from well-known manufacturers. It’s Xiaomi’s turn this week to host the global launch event, but Apple also showcased new iPhones and iPads. But there is also news about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Wait – there hasn’t been much news in a week for a long time. But don’t worry, we will bring order back to chaos.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Coming to Germany

This week, Samsung itself indirectly confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also coming to us. An interview help page has already been posted online. The device is listed under the model number “SM-G990B” and therefore supports the 5G standard. Nils summed up all the details about the specs and other rumors:

New iPads and Apple’s new Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13

Tuesday night was that time again – Apple released several new devices in the keynote. There’s the new iPad 9, the new iPad mini 6, the new Apple Watch Series 7 and the new iPhone 13 models. As usual, the latter has the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple also confirmed that iOS 15, along with iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8, will be available for download starting tomorrow, September 20, 2021.

Xiaomi Global launch: smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, projectors, TVs, scooters

After the Apple event, Xiaomi continued. The Chinese manufacturer didn’t hold back and felt as if they had more products than ever before at an event. When it comes to smartphones, we are talking about Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, Redmi 10 and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. Then there is the new Xiaomi Pad 5 as a new tablet, Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, a new TV, Mi Smart Projector 2 and WiFi system. All the details are in the relevant articles, and we also have hands-on training on some of the new devices:

