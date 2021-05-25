Leopoldina: Webinar on New Findings in the Life Sciences

Hall. Leopoldina. How do cells recognize a lack of oxygen, how do crops become more robust against climate change and what role does nitrogen or iron play in human health? Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe, Nobel Prize in Medicine 2019, and other members of the Academy on these topics at a Class II webinar – Life Sciences of the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina.

Second Class Online Seminar – Life Sciences

1. Life Sciences Symposium 2021

Thursday 27 May 2021

From 9 AM to 5 PM

Online by zooming in

The National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina class seminars themselves are forums for scholarly exchange and provide insights into the diverse research topics of the Academy members. On Thursday, May 27, 2021, Category 2 members will talk about the results of their current research in the life sciences.

The three rounds deal with cellular energy metabolism (Prof. Dr. Johannes Hermann, University of Kaiserslautern, Prof. Dr. Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe, University of Oxford / UK), production of new bacterial agents (Prof. Dr. Jörn Piel, ETH Zurich / Switzerland) and the development of climate-resistant crops. (Prof. Dr. Uwe Sonnewald, Friedrich-Alexander University, Erlangen-Nuremberg). In addition, Prof. Paola Piccotti (ETH Zurich / Switzerland) developed a method for representing all proteins in an organism, the protein, in three dimensions. Prof. Ursula Jacob (University of Michigan / USA), Professor Dr. Andreas Baumler (University of California / USA) and Prof. Dr. Martina Macenthaler (Heidelberg University Hospital) explains in her lectures how oxygen, nitrogen and iron affect the development of diseases.

The event is intended for all interested parties. Sign up is free. The event will be held in English. Pre-registration is required through the following link: https://www.leopoldina.org. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with the event contact link via zoom and password. When using a Zoom video conferencing system, this provider’s data protection guidelines apply: https://zoom.us.

The program is under: https://www.leopoldina.org