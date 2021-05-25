Science – this is why the full moon on Wednesday looks especially large – knowledge

Directly from the dpa news channel

Darmstadt (dpa) – The moon offers a particularly impressive spectacle on Wednesday: “The next moon on May 26 will again be especially large,” says Sven Melchert, president of the Sternfreund Society.

Then it appears in the sky about 10% larger than average. The reason: It takes 27 days for the moon to complete one revolution around the Earth, but the distance oscillates between 356.400 and 406700 km due to the elliptical orbit. Since the full moon is every 29.5 days, the distance varies every month.

Another “Super Moon” not long ago

The last Super Moon was on April 27th only. Wednesday’s full moon will appear particularly large for the second and final time this year. According to Astronomer Friends, those who got up early could see it sinking in the southwest at around 5 a.m. For others, moonrise remains on the southeast horizon in the evening after 9:00 PM.

However, the German Weather Service (DWD) is giving little hope of a clear moon sighting of large parts of Germany on Wednesday. “In many places, it remains gray over gray,” the meteorologist said. In the morning, there may be a chance of a thinner cloud occurring at the edge of the Alps. In the evening it is dense in the south, north and northwest. If there is a chance, maybe it’s on a strip from Eifel to Palatinate to the Ore Mountains to Uckermark. It should be cloudy and there might be a chance to catch a glimpse through the clouds.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210525-99-734193 / 2