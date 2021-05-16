Leicester won the FA Cup thanks to Ahlam Tillman’s goal

Keystone-sda.ch 1/13 Leicester City won the 2021 FA Cup.

picture 2/13 Sunday’s shot from Youri Tielemans decides the match.

Keystone-sda.ch 3/13 Celebrate Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers.



















Manchester United via Getty Images 13/13 Mason Greenwood scores United goal.

Chelsea – Leicester City 0: 1 In front of 21,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, Leicester City won the FA Cup for the first time in club history – and how. The final against Chelsea is hard to beat in terms of tension and emotion. After a difficult first half, Yuri Tilmans shone in the 63rd minute, shooting it from a distance of 25 meters, and the ball flashed to the left crossbar. The goal of the dream at the moment of the dream. Chelsea hit back, substituting striker after striker, Wall Leicester. The climax of the drama came in the 90th minute: former Leicester defender Ben Chilwell hits a long ball in front of Casper Schmeichel. His testimony bounces off many Foxes defenders – and from there on to goal. Cheers Chelsea. But then, VAR technology pulls the group box and controls: Chilwell is massive infiltration. Leicester’s 6,000 fans celebrated the decision as a second goal. The scenes following the referee’s release of the match whistle a few minutes later are reminiscent of 2016 when Leicester won the Premier League. In terms of individuals, too: Casper Schmeichel, Jimmy Vardy and even 37-year-old West Morgan, who has played just 16 minutes this season, are on the field.

Target: 63. Tielemans 0: 1

Newcastle-Manchester City 3: 4

Before the match, the hosts are in line – Manchester City are the champions of the remaining two matches. What follows is a masterful performance. But with a lot of headwinds. After 25 minutes, Craveth puts the outside party first – the citizens can respond. Newcastle was not defeated, and thanks to Julinton and Willock, they even changed the game. Then it was time for Ferrand Torres’ strikes. He hits twice within two minutes and is still winning his team. For City, it was the twelfth successive victory. No team has ever achieved this in the Premier League in England.

By the way: Scott Carson (35) makes his Premier League debut in ten years against the visitors. And you must reach behind you three times.

Objectives: 25. Krafth 1: 0, 39. Cancelo 1: 1, 42. Torres 1: 2, 45. + 6 Joelinton (Pen.) 2: 2, 62. Willock 3: 2, 64. Torres 3: 3, 66. Towers 3: 4.

Saturday

Burnley-Leeds United 0: 4

Objectives: 44. Clich 0: 1, 60. Harrison 0: 2, 77. Rodrigo 0: 3, 79. Rodrigo 0: 4.

Southampton-Fulham 3: 1

Objectives: 27. Adams 1: 0, 60. Tila 2: 0, 75. Carvalho 2: 1, 82. Walcott 3: 1.

The Swiss: Alexander Jankwitz is not in the Southampton squad.

Brighton – West Ham 1: 1

Objectives: 84. Welbeck 1: 0, 87. Bin Rahma 1: 1.

on Sunday

13.00 hours: Crystal Palace – Aston Villa

15.05: Tottenham-Wolverhampton

5:30 pm: West Bromwich-Liverpool

8:00 pm: Everton-Sheffield

Wednesday

Chelsea-Arsenal 0: 1

Arsenal completed the double against their London rivals by beating Chelsea. The gunners must tremble a lot. After 16 minutes, Granit Xhaka got ahead in a strange way: Jorginho responded to goalkeeper Kepa – but he was not on the goal, but just a few meters away. The Spaniard barely reaches the ball, but can only hit it with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s foot. The Gabonese will face Emile Smith, who just has to dash towards the empty goal. After that, North Londoners walled behind whatever it took – with success. In the final stage, the home team scored the equalizer again, but the Blues hit the case twice.

Target: 16. Smith Row 0: 1

The Swiss: The Xhaka granite is locked missing.

On Tuesday