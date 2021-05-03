Nardelli 5 with 4 x 400m Relay – Athletics

Petra Nardelli. © AGGiancarlo Colombo / #PhotoColomboPhotoColombo, Jia

The women’s 4x400m Italian relay with Petra Nardelli of Igen finished the World Relay Championship in Chorzo, Poland, in excellent fifth place.

The 25-year-old medical student Nardelli already bought the Olympics ticket early Saturday with Rafaela Lucudo, Eleonora Marchiando and Iomid Voloronso. “Azzurre” finished the first half in third place and qualified as the best third team for Tokyo and thus also for today’s final for the top eight teams. Today the Italians are in fifth place well at 3: 32.69 minutes, behind Cuba (3: 28.41), Poland (3: 28.81), Great Britain (3: 29.27) and the Netherlands. Nardelli came second with the fastest “Azura” with a time of 52.94 seconds, behind Marciano (52.68). A strong start for South Tyrolean, who has very good chances after this weekend to participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

On the men’s team over 4 x 400 meters, Brian Lopez, president of Athletic 96 Busines, stood up. Piedmont, who lives in San Pietro Val Limena in Turin, finished fourth with Vladimir Assetti, Lorenzo Pinatti and Alessandro Sibilio in 3: 05.11 minutes. The athletes from the Netherlands took the victory with a time of 3: 03.45 minutes.

