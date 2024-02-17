Two world records at the US Indoor Championships

tz Sports More sports

American Grant Holloway cheers on the field. © Markus Brandt/DPA

There are world records in both hurdles and sprints at the US Indoor Track and Field Championships.

ALBUQUERQUE – American track and field star Grant Holloway improved his indoor world record in the 60-meter hurdles. The 26-year-old clocked 7.27 seconds at the US Championships in Albuquerque, two-hundredths of a second short of the mark he set in Madrid in February 2021. A year later, the three-time world champion outdoors won the 110m hurdles Record at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

However, Holloway did not become champion this time, and after his great race in the preliminary round, he decided not to start in the final. On his way to this year's World Indoor Championships in Glasgow in two weeks, he will start next Friday at Estaf Indoor in Berlin. Holloway has been undefeated indoors for ten years now.

There was also a world record for women in the 60 meter hurdles. In the preliminary round, Tia Jones equaled the record set by Devin Charlton of the Bahamas, set last weekend in New York, with a time of 7.67 seconds. In the final, Jones won the US title with a time of 7.68 seconds. dpa