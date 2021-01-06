Legendary philanthropy JJ Watt of Houston Texas this time helps small businesses

Houston – JJ Watt is a Houston legend for his field endeavors for Texas, but he’s also one of the most charitable.

Just a few years after his job raising more than $ 37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief, Watt stepped up to help small businesses affected by the pandemic. Watt made – somewhat firmly – on Twitter that he had donated to the Barstool Sports Fund.

The Barstool Sports Fund was started by Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy in an effort to ramp up to help small businesses survive the pandemic. Initially, the fund helped restaurants, but it has expanded to include small businesses across the country.

As of the press, the fund has raised nearly $ 19 million to help companies during the pandemic.

Wat is known for his relief during and after Hurricane Harvey, but his charitable contributions have been numerous.

The Justin J. Watt Foundation assists schools with after-school programs in an effort to provide activities and sports in a safe way. His foundation also hosts the previously played charity softball game at Minute Maid Park. In 2018, after a shooting at Santa Fe High School left ten people dead, Wat offered to pay funeral expenses.

Watt won Walter Peyton Man of the Year 2017 for his charitable work.

Until last week, during one of the toughest seasons in his career, Wat showed his love for the city.

He said, “But I think this city knows, and I hope they know how I feel about them and how grateful I am. I tried to do everything I could and give my all.”

If you know a company, or run a business, and need help during a pandemic, you can apply for help TheBarstoolFund.com/apply. If you wish to donate to a Barstool Fund, you can donate to Barstool Fund.