Jude Bellingham started playing cricket during his winter break from Real Madrid

He returned to England for the holiday to watch his brother Jobe at Sunderland

England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has proven he is very good with a cricket bat during his winter break from La Liga.

With Real Madrid not playing again until January 3, the 20-year-old returned to England for the holidays, where he reunited with his younger brother Jobe Bellingham in two caps for Sunderland.

And in a series of photos from Christmas vacation. Judd also shared a clip of himself In a virtual cricket net, he proved to be a good batsman, scoring a very convincing six.

This prompted former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan to respond with “Nice shot” alongside some fire emojis.

The video was also shared By BBC's Test Match Special on X (formerly Twitter), who wrote: “Don't bow down there to Jude Bellingham.”

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan praised Bellingham's manual skills

Billingham has proven to be a huge cricket fan, Publishing in the summer On how the Ashes series was “a joy to watch”.

Sixes Social Cricket has 11 venues across the country where members of the public can test their skills in virtual gridirons, and Billingham is among those using it in December.

He was at the Stadium of Light during the Gobi's Championship match against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, before being spotted at Hull City three days later on Sunderland's away day.

Judd has enjoyed an impressive start to life in the Spanish capital since his £113m move, scoring 17 goals in his first 21 appearances in all competitions.

Real Madrid will play its next match on January 3 against Mallorca, which is the team's first match since coach Carlo Ancelotti extended his contract with the club until 2026.

He has shown his love for cricket on social media, most notably after the Summer Ashes

Judd has scored 17 goals for Real Madrid this season since his £113m summer move

During his winter break, Judd watched his younger brother Jobe play for Sunderland twice

The work Ancelotti has done this season, including developing instant star Judd, is believed to have strengthened his determination to stay.

Earlier this month, Mail Sport looked at how Jude and Jobe's parents, Mark and Denise Billingham, work hard to support their children in England and Spain.