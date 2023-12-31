Great Britain lost to the USA in the United Cup despite Katie Poulter's big win

The second edition of the international mixed team competition is a shortened version, with matches consisting of two singles matches and one doubles match.
British number one Poulter, who is 51 places behind Pegula in the world rankings, defeated the American 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the first match on Sunday, but the defeat was to Cameron Norrie and then to Poulter and Neil Skupski in the mixed doubles. , witnessed the victory of the defending champion.
A victory for Britain would have secured their place in the quarter-finals, but the three teams in Group C still have a chance to qualify before the final pool match between the United States and host Australia on Monday.
Pegula looked set to open her title defense campaign with a win, as she fought six straight matches to take a set and take a 3-0 lead.
But Poulter responded to record her first win over a top-five opponent at the seventh attempt. Her previous best performance was wins over then world number seven Karolina Pliskova at Eastbourne and Wimbledon in 2022.
“I felt like I played some really good things,” she said. “I got a lot of confidence from him, I put in the work during pre-season and was very happy with it. I feel like a different player than I was a year ago. I wanted to get some wins through Global rankings.”
Norrie lost to Taylor Fritz in the second singles match to send the best-of-three tie to the doubles decider.
Fritz won 7-6 (5), 6-4, serving 14 aces compared to only three from the British player, who succeeded in only 54 percent of his first serves.
Poulter and Skupski then got off to a strong start when they faced Pegula and Fritz in the mixed doubles, but the American duo emerged victorious 1-6, 7-6(4), 10-7.
