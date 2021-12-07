World

Juan Carlos protests immunity in court dispute with ex-boyfriend

December 7, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/10

    Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I (left) and German entrepreneur Corinna zu Sayn Wittgenstein are currently competing in a British court.

  • 2/10

    Controversial point: The former monarch is said to have harassed the businesswoman after an “intimate love affair”.

  • 10/10

    Juan Carlos’ wife, the former Queen of Greece Sofia, still lives in Spain.

German entrepreneur Corina zu Sayn Wittgenstein (57) makes serious allegations against former Spanish King Juan Carlos I (83). After she ended their relationship, he is said to have molested her and put her in “fear and horror”. The case is now before a British court. That could be a problem.

There the representatives of the former king seem unmoved. As the former monarch’s lawyer said Monday, he invoked a law after any allegations against him were submitted to the Spanish Supreme Court. In addition, the immunity of the previous king was noted.

