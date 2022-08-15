Reports of a second summer holiday a few weeks before his departure as prime minister have once again drawn criticism from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his crisis management.

UK inflation is at its highest level in decades, and the country is at risk of sliding into recession. Large parts of England are also experiencing drought.

Greece vacation after honeymoon

Johnson has just returned from a belated five-day honeymoon trip to Slovenia with his wife, Carrie, last week. A government spokesman confirmed today that the Prime Minister will be on leave again this week but will remain informed of important developments. According to media reports, the head of the outgoing government in Greece is recovering.

“It’s one big party for Boris Johnson as the country struggles to pay its bills,” a Labor spokesman said.

Johnson was forced to resign as leader of the Conservative Party at the beginning of July due to an internal party rebellion, which also meant the end of his government position. However, he remains in office until his successor is elected by the party members. She will elect Secretary of State Liz Truss and former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak until the beginning of September.