Elon Musk wants to get rid of the “bad habit” | entertainment

Elon Musk wants to get rid of the “bad habit”.

The high-flying owner still sees the potential for improvement…

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, 51, talks about his morning routine — and announces he wants to change it up.

“I have a bad habit – and I think a lot of people do – right away [morgens] “It’s actually a terrible habit,” Musk said on the Full Send Podcast, looking at my phone.

The entrepreneur shares this habit with many people: According to a study by “International Data Corporation”, about 80 percent of smartphone users in the United States look at their phones within the first 15 minutes of waking up. With Musk, it’s not just a quick check: The first 30 minutes of the day are spent checking emails, as he explained in an “Auto BILD” interview a few years ago.

“I run SpaceX and Tesla, so usually something happened overnight,” he said on the podcast. However, you should postpone checking email and at least replace it with something healthier after you wake up.

“I [muss] Musk said on the Full Send Podcast. “So I won’t look at my phone right after I wake up, but I will train for at least 20 minutes – and then I’ll look at my phone.”