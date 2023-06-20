It is said that King Charles is sad and lost because of Prince Harry

King Charles III is said to be “saddened and at a loss” by his son Prince Harry’s constant attacks on his royal family.

King Charles III (74) was said to be “sad and confused” because of his son, Prince Harry (38). Harry’s constant attacks on the royal family and institutions in the United Kingdom are said to weigh heavily on the monarch. This was a palace insider British newspaper “Sunday Times”. To understand.

The royal family does not interfere in politics

The Duke of Sussex sued the Mirror Group newspapers in London, along with other plaintiffs. He accuses the company of publishing dozens of miserable stories about him between 1996 and 2011 via illegal phone hacking. He had to testify in court last week.

In his 55-page testimony, also released last week, he argued, among other things, that the state of the press and government in England was “at rock bottom”. The Sunday newspaper said such remarks violated the constitutional requirement that the royal family is “above politics”. The source revealed that Harry’s speech was meant to anger the king.

During his three-day stay in his old homeland, the British monarch did not meet either his father or his brother, Prince William (40). Harry also shot William and his wife, Princess Kate, 41, and Queen Camilla, 75, in his autobiography Reserve.

Prince Harry has lived with his American wife, Duchess Meghan, 41, and their two children, Prince Archie (4) and Princess Lilibet (2), in their native California since leaving the royal family at the start of 2020.





