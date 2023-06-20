William’s cousin wore the same dress

One white, one pink. Once custom-made, once shelved: Princess Kate and Lady Eliza Spencer, cousin of Prince William, shopped from the same designer.

Dots are simply perfect for summer. Princess Kate wore an Alessandra Rich dress with black polka dots on a white background for Garter’s Day on Monday. Fashion bloggers who totally specialize in royal ladies’ wardrobes noticed that a few weeks ago, Prince William’s cousin chose the same outfit — just in pink for the summer.

Lady Eliza Spencer attended the traditional Chelsea Flower Show in May in the pink version of the dress. 30-year-old Eliza is the daughter of Charles Spencer and niece of Princess Diana. Together, she, her twin sister Amelia, and Spencer’s third sister, Lady Kitty, make up what might just be the sexiest girls in the UK. All three serve as models.

The two dresses are not exactly alike: for Princess Kate, designers’ designs are often adapted for their purposes. For example, the cuffs of the Princess of Wales are different. Lady Eliza wears the silk dress, where it can be purchased.

It is not uncommon for royal ladies to play a double lottery. Luckily for queens, princesses, and duchesses, they don’t always look the same at the same event: There are usually months or years apart when the same dress appears on two other royals. But it is still noted, after all, that Kate, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands are among the most photographed women in the world.

Perhaps the fact that she’s playing a double Lottchen with her husband’s cousin Princess Kate shouldn’t bother. In 2019, when she was still a duchess, she also attended the “Chelsea Flower Show” – in a dress also worn by Williams’ 86-year-old aunt.







Royals in the same dress – in our gallery we show involuntary moments of déjà vu!