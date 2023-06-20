William’s cousin wore the same dress

One white, one pink. Once custom-made, once shelved: Princess Kate and Lady Eliza Spencer, cousin of Prince William, shopped from the same designer.
Dots are simply perfect for summer. Princess Kate wore an Alessandra Rich dress with black polka dots on a white background for Garter’s Day on Monday. Fashion bloggers who totally specialize in royal ladies’ wardrobes noticed that a few weeks ago, Prince William’s cousin chose the same outfit — just in pink for the summer.
