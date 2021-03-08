Is Parc Clematis built with modern architecture to protect us from any disaster?

Most of the people are asking is the residence is essential for their life?, yes, it is important for our survival because the residence gives the most protection with lots of benefits. Talk about the Parc Clematis is planned to contain the two stunning residential towers for modern architecture. The contemporary design is providing the residents with a scenic view of Singapore’s skyline. The condo spans over the site area of 633,644 square feet with a gross floor area.

Pirate Residential Estate

The Parc residence is one of the most famous residences in Singapore. They give more promise to the Clementi establishments in the east. The new economic hub is located on the west side of Clementi township. Furthermore, it includes the 6 units, 12 units, 2-story strata bungalows with other penthouses. Clementi had many acknowledgments and it is one of the most popular research and education belts of Singapore. It always includes science parks, business, and incubation hubs. Moreover, it is also inbuilt with Anglo-Chinese schools and East Asia schools. The most top capital appreciation is founded for the growth of the areas. It gives lots of benefits for users and developers. The parc clematis price is more affordable compare to other residences.

Structure of Parc Clematis

The parc clematis is had a better structure with attractive residences. It covers more than 630000 square feet for the residence. Not only the attractiveness but also it gives the better looking for the residences and it contains the more security for residences. Ayer-rajah had multiple expressways noise in the residences. The highest floor gives the better looks for the buildings and it is also helpful for the user’s attraction. Residences and most of the hotels inside are painted with the white colour because the white colour gives the wider look to the room. The Parc clematis inside has also been painted white. The business property also had many investments for the starting projects.

Why Parc Clementis

The bustling Jurong gateway merely has the 1 MRT stop away with the several mega shopping malls which also include JEM. IMM and JCube are also present within the vicinity. The Parc Clematis gives many benefits of the Parc clematis.

It is surrounded by several reputable schools for the residents’ growth. The land of the park west condo was acquired by the developer in 2018. The land is sold at &840.89 million and after topping up the lease up-gradation, it adds up to $290.6 million. Recently the land cost has translated into $850 psf ppr. Moreover, the attractive designs are presented in the parc clematis showflat.

Benefits of Living in Parc Clementis

It also needs just an 8-minute drive to reach the BKE which is making it more hassle-free and convenient to go anywhere within the Island. For more details refer +65 61007757 this contact number. Maximum income is gained by the residential developments. A larger number of upcoming projects are still present in the ongoing process. The biggest residential hub has many commercial hubs in Singapore. Moreover, the main transport areas are near to this residence.