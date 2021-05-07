World

Is Joe Biden Really Whispering Like Trump?

May 7, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Joe Biden gave a speech on the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the US railroad company Amtrak.

    France Press agency

    1/9

    Joe Biden gave a speech on the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the US railroad company Amtrak.

  • The President of the United States is a passionate train driver.

    France Press agency

    2/9

    The President of the United States is a passionate train driver.

  • For years, he had traveled by train between his home in Wilmington and his job as a politician in Washington.

    Keystone-sda.ch

    3/9

    For years, he had traveled by train between his home in Wilmington and his job as a politician in Washington.

  • And not only that: his mother, Catherine Finnegan (92 years old), died in 2010. This means that Biden was unable to visit his mother in his fourth or fifth year as vice president. She was already dead.

    France Press agency

    8/9

    And not only that: his mother, Catherine Finnegan (92 years old), died in 2010. This means that Biden was unable to visit his mother in his fourth or fifth year as vice president. She was already dead.

  • But it isn't the first time that the US president has made headlines with one of his stories. He once said that he met Nelson Mandela in South Africa. But this may not be true either.

    Imago Pictures / Gallo Pictures

    9/9

    But it isn’t the first time that the US president has made headlines with one of his stories. He once said that he met Nelson Mandela in South Africa. But this may not be true either.

Joe Biden (78) is a railroad enthusiast through and through. no wonder. Hardly any American president has spent more time on bars than they have. For years, he had traveled by train between his home in Wilmington and his job as a politician in Washington. Use the trains from Amtrak, the largest railroad company in the United States.

More than an hour round trip. 120 miles a day. This corresponds to approximately 200 km. Over the years, a total of more than 1.5 million miles have been covered. This earned him the nickname “Amtrak Go”.

READ  Italy - Salvini ex-minister is forced to appear in court over a refugee ship - news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *