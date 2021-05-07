Is Joe Biden Really Whispering Like Trump?

France Press agency 1/9 Joe Biden gave a speech on the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the US railroad company Amtrak.

Joe Biden (78) is a railroad enthusiast through and through. no wonder. Hardly any American president has spent more time on bars than they have. For years, he had traveled by train between his home in Wilmington and his job as a politician in Washington. Use the trains from Amtrak, the largest railroad company in the United States.

More than an hour round trip. 120 miles a day. This corresponds to approximately 200 km. Over the years, a total of more than 1.5 million miles have been covered. This earned him the nickname “Amtrak Go”.

Now the company celebrated its fiftieth anniversary. Of course, Biden couldn’t be missing. He gave a speech and narrated an anecdote from his time on the railroad. The US President still remembered it well when the train conductor congratulated him at a distance of 1.5 million miles.

Nigerian train worker retired in 1993

At the time, Biden said he was sitting on the train to visit his sick mother. My mother was sick, and as the vice president, I would try to come home nearly every weekend to see her. I got on the train and the train captain, Angelo Negri, came up to me, ”the US president said. The train attendant asked him if he knew how many miles he actually traveled by the train. And that’s when Biden discovered that he had traveled 1.5 million miles on Amtrak.

Beautiful story. However, it cannot happen that way. Biden served as vice president under Obama from 2009 to 2017. Negeri retired in 1993, according to US media reports.

And not only that: Biden dated the tale to 2013 or 2014. His mother, Catherine Finnegan (92) died in 2010. This means that Biden was unable to visit his mother in his fourth or fifth year as vice president. She was already dead.

The alleged visit by Nelson Mandela was faked

Neither Biden nor the White House has commented on Zug’s story yet. But it is not the first time that the US president has beautified one of his stories. During his election tour, for example, he recounted how Nelson visited Mandela in prison in South Africa.

He told how the police should stop him and how he was arrested in the beginning. But the New York Times indicated that his arrest was not mentioned in his diary or on any of the occasions he had previously spoken about Nelson Mandela.