Storms erupt – dead and dozens injured in the collapse of a theater at a festival – news

According to media reports, a person was killed in a storm at a music festival on the Spanish coast of the Mediterranean near Valencia.

Dozens were injured, three more seriously, when violent winds tore through parts of the stage.

This was announced by the rescue service in the Valencia region on Twitter.

According to the regional health authority, 32 people were treated in hospitals, three of whom were taken to hospital. The Medusa festival featuring electronic dance music, which was attended by tens of thousands of mostly young participants, mostly from Spain, was canceled on Saturday.

Video footage posted online showed spectators fleeing the storm at the festival site near the beach south of Valencia. Parts of the huge stage were torn and turned in the air, and a sandstorm obstructed the view. A large scaffold fell on its side.

The rare weather phenomenon was to blame

According to the Spanish Meteorological Service, the storm was a relatively rare phenomenon that is difficult to predict. In this case, the air masses from a great height will sink very quickly and heat up significantly in the process. As soon as the air hits the surface of the earth, it spreads in all directions and there are very strong winds.