Princess Serivanavari seals Koh Samui with warships for a holiday

Thai princess Serivanavari on scuba diving vacation.

The designer resides on the Thai island of Koh Samui for this.

The daughter of Thai King Rama X (center), here with her father and then-wife Srirasmi Sawadi (right) in 2007, secured privacy. Even local tourists are not allowed to visit the island.







During their stay, Sail Rock, the best diving site in the Gulf of Thailand, is a military exclusion zone.

Thailand is currently grappling with the increasing number of coronavirus cases. That is why the travel restrictions were tightened again last weekend. As Thai people fight the epidemic, have fun Princess Serivanavari (34) Daughter of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn (68) – known as Rama X – luxury vacation in Koh Samui.

The stylist is currently on diving vacation in Dream Island – on a grand scale. Best diving site in the Gulf of Thailand, Sail Rock is a military exclusion zone during your stay. “Even local guests are not allowed on the island. Now I have no income whatsoever, ”complaints diving instructor Anuat Sunshoe, 42, in an interview with Bild.

Five warships for protection

The stay of the Thai princess, whose fortune is said to be 32 million francs, is likely to cost many residents. Because the army is responsible for protecting them on Koh Samui. Five naval ships were deployed by order of Princess Serivanavari off Crystal Bay in eastern Koh Samui.