Princess Serivanavari seals Koh Samui with warships for a holiday

Thailand is currently grappling with the increasing number of coronavirus cases. That is why the travel restrictions were tightened again last weekend. As Thai people fight the epidemic, have fun Princess Serivanavari (34) Daughter of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn (68) – known as Rama X – luxury vacation in Koh Samui.
The stylist is currently on diving vacation in Dream Island – on a grand scale. Best diving site in the Gulf of Thailand, Sail Rock is a military exclusion zone during your stay. “Even local guests are not allowed on the island. Now I have no income whatsoever, ”complaints diving instructor Anuat Sunshoe, 42, in an interview with Bild.
Five warships for protection
The stay of the Thai princess, whose fortune is said to be 32 million francs, is likely to cost many residents. Because the army is responsible for protecting them on Koh Samui. Five naval ships were deployed by order of Princess Serivanavari off Crystal Bay in eastern Koh Samui.
According to British journalist Andrew McGregor Marshall (49), who often writes critical articles about the royal family, orange flags with the royal coat of arms of the Srivanavari were raised across the island. The dive site is completely closed to all other boats and local dive companies have been instructed to keep away during the Sirivannavari cruise. (BSN)
