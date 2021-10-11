Ireland criticizes Great Britain for saying no to Northern Ireland proposals

Brexit Secretary David Frost wants to call for major changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol that he himself negotiated on Tuesday. The European Union wants to present its proposals on Wednesday on how to reduce the tensions created by Britain’s exit from the European Union. Brussels and London have agreed on the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol in the context of Britain’s exit from the European Union. This is to prevent a hard border between the British province and EU member Ireland. However, this created a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, and there were trade problems and sometimes empty supermarket shelves.

Coveney said the EU has spent months preparing its proposals to solve many of the practical problems that frustrate many people in Northern Ireland. This includes, for example, the delivery of medicine and food from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Brexit Minister Frost Coveney had previously been accused of raising the mood against Great Britain via social media. “That’s what he has to say,” Coveney said now. After all, Frost himself kept tipping the British media in his favour.

London threatens to end the protocol. The focus is currently on the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for Northern Ireland. Coveney was surprised that London had agreed to the role of the European Court of Justice as the protocol’s highest arbitrator, but now called that question a red line.

