Coveney said the EU has spent months preparing its proposals to solve many of the practical problems that frustrate many people in Northern Ireland. This includes, for example, the delivery of medicine and food from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Brexit Minister Frost Coveney had previously been accused of raising the mood against Great Britain via social media. “That’s what he has to say,” Coveney said now. After all, Frost himself kept tipping the British media in his favour.
London threatens to end the protocol. The focus is currently on the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for Northern Ireland. Coveney was surprised that London had agreed to the role of the European Court of Justice as the protocol’s highest arbitrator, but now called that question a red line.
