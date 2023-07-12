In the first all-metal plane over the border triangle

More than 330 Junkers F13s in 40 countries

In total, more than 330 Junkers F13s were built between 1919 and 1933 and exported to about 40 countries around the world. About a third of the machines produced were used directly in Germany, where they were developed and built at the Junkers aircraft works in Dessau. It also formed the basis for the first fleet of aircraft that Lufthansa has today.

By the way, the undercarriage with wheels under the F13 fuselage can be quickly and easily replaced with floats or skis, so that landing on water and snow is also possible.

The rapid development of aviation meant that the Junkers F13 was no longer profitable at the beginning of the 1930s and had to give way to aircraft such as the Junkers W34 and eventually the legendary “Tante JU” (Junkers Ju 52) with 17 seats, whose “mother” is the F13 after all.

Five original airworthy copies in museums

Today, however, there is no longer an airworthy example of the F13 from this early period of civil aviation. Only five F13s remain as museum exhibits. Hence the idea of ​​repeating it.

“Since 2013, Junkers Flugzeugwerke AG has developed and produced three Junkers F13 replicas. The first three nearly detailed replicas were sold to the USA,” reports Huckenbeck. “We have invested around 8,000 man-hours over three years in the replica of the first F13 with its stunning duralumin corrugated iron casing.”