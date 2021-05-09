In a hip denim dress – Canadian Olympic costumes make people laugh

Denim jacket with graphics and spots: This is how Canadian athletes should appear at the graduation party. Anyone who dares something should expect ridicule. Lisa Folman

A vision in jeans: This spray-covered jacket will be worn by Canadian athletes at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Olympia.ca screenshot

Sports fans have long been eyeing the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which has been postponed for a year. However, some just can’t wait for the closing ceremony – the reason: Canadian athletes appear. But it’s not so much about the team’s sporting performance as it is about the outfits planned for the occasion: The team will be wearing jeans jackets with graffiti on them. The denim costume, decorated with colorful patches and patches, doesn’t look sporty and strongly reminds us of ’90s fashion. The band, which some are accustomed to, caused mockery and laughter on social media.

This is the Canadian graduate uniform. One Twitter user joked, “Cancel the Olympics,” but found the denim dress pretty “badass.” Another user wrote: “Denim jackets. I wish it was a joke.”

However, the uniform also found some fans. It was reminiscent of the classic “Canadian Tuxedo”, where the mix of jeans and jeans are called pants of the same style to complete the denim look.

Homage to Tokios Street-Art

According to Canadian dressmakers, the jacket pays homage to Tokyo street art and fashion, such as:Watchman“mentioned. The design team at Canadian boutique Hudson Bay praised this with their “Forever Cool denim jacket.” “The graffiti and unexpected placement of stains give a feeling of youth and solemnity,” the designers said.

The Canadian Olympic uniform was revealed in August of last year, but returned to the focus of social media when the US team released their ceremonial outfits last week. The windbreakers designed by designer Ralph Lauren have also been widely criticized on the Internet.

Some Twitter users have commented that the classic Ralph Lauren white outfit exudes an air of wealth and privilege. “Team USA is always dressed as if they are about to ask me if I know who their father is,” one critic wrote, and another joked, “Is the only event this year is a sailing regatta?”

The conservative and simple dress of the Americans provided a stark contrast to the unusual Canadian version. The memes weren’t long to come:

But it is not just the Americans and Canadians who have caused a stir in their Olympic uniforms. Otherwise elegant Italians are also mocked online for their choice of clothing. The Italian flag is embossed in the shape of a circular diagram on the midnight blue training shoe designed by Giorgio Armani.

Swiss athletes in rainbow suits

It remains unclear how the Swiss athletes will dress in the Tokyo Olympics. What is certain is that they will be wearing On clothes and shoes, as announced by contributor Roger Federer last year.

Swiss delegations have also made a number of memorable appearances in recent years. For example, figure skater Simon Ammann wore a stunning silver costume in Salt Lake City in 2002. The magic coat quickly became a cult, after his appearance Aman was a guest on several US talk shows. The Swiss invaded Nagano in 1998 in shapeless coats very similar to penguins. In 1994, Swiss athletes featured a rainbow suit in Lillehammer. The motley outfit was a mixture of turquoise, pink and lilac.

The Swiss Olympic team in red and gray at the opening of the 18th Winter Olympic Games in Nagano, Japan, in 1998. Bild: Alessandro Della Valle (Keystone) A colorful Swiss delegation invaded in 1994 at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway. Photo: Keystone Snowboarder Simon Ammann attracted attention at the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, not just because of his sporting success. Aman in a silver dress after the medal ceremony, where he won two gold medals. Bild: Alessandro Della Valle (Keystone) 1/3

