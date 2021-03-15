Rezz shows the first preview of her collaboration with Deadmau5

It’s one of the most anticipated collaborations of the last few years – and now it looks like the time has finally come. Rezz and Deadmau5 talked about a song together for the first time in 2018 and now the topic is fast again. There is now finally a small preview of the collaboration.

Rezz & Deadmau5: This is what their collaboration looks like

Announced just a few days ago LandThey are and Dedmao 5 You’ll finally complete a collaboration after giving us the first hints about it in 2018. On Wednesday, there were previews to hear – and they sound so powerful!

You can hear both Land Beside Dedmao 5 Their fingers were involved here. On the one hand, there are melodic overtones Dedmao 5– Tones, on the other hand, are very low in mid-tempo like the one we got from Land You know and love.

No title for new Rezzmau5 collaboration yet. A release date hasn’t been announced either, but the number may appear on the upcoming album by Land? The Canadian also tweeted that her album is ready.

Fotocredit: Rukes