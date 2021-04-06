Stock indices in Canada rose at the end of today’s session; The S & P / TSX Index gained 0.30% on Investing.com

© Reuters. Stock indices in Canada rose at the end of today’s session; S & P / TSX up 0.30%



Investing.com – Canadian stocks rose after the close on Monday as gains surged in, and moved higher.

That added 0.30% at the close of trading in Toronto, reaching a new all-time high.

Season’s best deals are on top NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX :), which rose by 12.79%, or 0.610 points, to score 5.380 at the close. Denison Mines Corporation Meanwhile, (TSX 🙂 added 10.14% or 0.15 points, to close at 1.63. BlackBerry Ltd share (TSX): up 8.36% or 0.90 points, at 11.67 on close of trade.

The worst performance of the season AcuityAds Holdings Inc (TSX 🙂 which fell 13.34% or 2.320 points to close at 15.070 at the close of trading. Vermilion Energy Corporation (TSX:) Down 5.49%, or 0.52 points, to close at 8.95. Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSX 🙂 is down 5.59% or 0.30 points to 5.16.

The number of gainers outnumbered decliners by 621 to 420 and 114 closed unchanged on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX 🙂 climbed all-time high; It increased 12.79%, or 0.610, to 5.380.

Which measures the implied volatility of S&P / TSX options was unchanged at 0% at 11.27.

Gold futures for June delivery rose 0.04%, or 0.75, to $ 1,729.15 an ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, crude oil for delivery in May fell 4.48%, or $ 2.75, to $ 58.70 a barrel, while the June Brent crude contract fell 4.07%, or $ 2.64, to trade at $ 62 and $ 22 a barrel.

The CAD / USD was up 0.38% to 0.7983 while the CAD / EUR was down 0.01% to 0.6760.

US dollar index futures fell 0.47% to 92.615.