“Important Today” – Podcast: “I’m the goddamn president, take me to the Capitol”

“We will not accept that extreme left-wing Democrats and fake news steal our victory from us. We will not surrender, we will never agree, and we will not.” With words like these, then-US President Donald Trump was said to have instigated his supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as a prominent Republican presidential inquiry commission found. Did Donald Trump make himself punished by doing this? Can it be proven that he was partially responsible for the attempted coup?

Stern reporter Jan-Christoph Wechmann says that if the former president is accused of this, American society will likely become even more divided. “The attorney general will have to decide whether Trump attempted a conspiracy or a coup. If that happens, we will face the largest trial the United States has ever seen. Bigger even than Watergate.”

Wishman was a long-time US reporter, and in the new episode “Important Today” he explains the possible consequences on January 6, 2021, when US President Joe Biden was to be officially declared the winner of the election in Congress. This was followed by one of the darkest days in the history of American democracy. Armed supporters of Donald Trump passed the Capitol Police and stormed the building. These people believed Donald Trump’s lie that the elections were stolen and that Joe Biden was not the legitimate president. So far, more than 40 percent of Americans remain legitimately skeptical of Biden’s victory. This was the result of a survey conducted by the Institute “Momentive”, although there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

