“If people don't want to be locked up, they should get vaccinated” – Bregenz

Videos provided by the video platform of the Austrian Press Agency (APA).

Third party providers through which live blogs from the Austrian Press Agency (APA) are included.

Live streams, data centers and graphics for sporting events or elections provided by the Austrian Press Agency (APA).

Live streams, data centers and graphs of sporting events or elections provided by the German Press Agency (DPA).

Various widgets, such as sliders with editorial content, which are integrated into our website by the third party provider “Elfsight”.

Facebook posts embedded on our website.

Videos provided by the video platform “Glomex”.

Article recommendations and article links are editorially generated by the third party provider “iFramely” and included in articles.

Charts and representations on various topics created via third party provider “Infogram”.

Posts from Instagram are embedded on this site.

A third party provider through which live blogs from our editorial team are embedded.

Article recommendations are based on embedded article content provided by third-party provider Outbrain.

Podcasts provided via third party “Podigee”.

Survey tool provided by third party provider “Pinpoll” whose content is controlled by our editorial team.

Charts, such as timeline representations.

Live bar and data center for sporting events, mostly related to Vorarlberg and the “Ländlekicker”.

Posts (tweets) from Twitter included on this site.

Video recommendations provided by third party provider Video Intelligence.

Videos provided by the video platform “Vimeo”.

Videos provided by the video platform “YouTube”.

Bright Cove Videos.