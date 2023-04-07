Ice Hockey World Championship in Canada: DEB Women off to a winning start against Sweden

Status: 06.04.2023 19:52

Germany’s women’s ice hockey competition kicks off with success at the World Cup soccer tournament in Canada. Despite falling behind quickly after ten seconds, the team coached by national coach Thomas Schadler won their first group game against Sweden 6-2 (1-1, 3-1, 2-0) in Brampton on Thursday (April 6, 2023). .

Franziska Feldmayer (19th) equalized before the break in the first third. In the middle third, Laura Kluk (25th), Selina Haider (26th) and Svenja Voigt (34th) secured a 4:2 lead. Again Hyder (48th) and Feldmayer (56th) scored the final score.

“ After this great win against the Swedes, I am very proud of the entire team and the entire staff “said national coach Schadler.” We had a plan in advance of how we wanted to design the game and it worked well. It was important for us as a team not to get tired after the first quick goal we scored. “

Third place in the group is the target

Germany continue against Finland on Friday (9pm). Other group opponents are France and Hungary. The aim of the German selection is to back two teams to avoid safe relegation. Third place in the five-nation group would mean entry into the quarter-finals.