Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are back for another movie that’s sure to carry “Afternators” under its belt around the world. After we fell The third season will be in cinemas this fall after after Franchise business.

This time, Stan’s “Hissa” will find out if Hardin and Tessa’s relationship will survive their move to Seattle for work. The new movie will also witness many hot scenes that fans of the series, entitled “”fifty gray faces for teens. “

in some countries, After we fell It can be streamed online for free. Read on to find out how you can watch the movie — and if you live in an area where you can watch it for free.

When is “after we fall”?

Fans of the American franchise can now watch the movie. In the United States, the film was released on Tuesday, October 19 in cinemas and on video-on-demand platforms. The movie is currently available for rental in the US on Apple TV, Amazon, Vudu, Microsoft, Redbox, DirecTV, and Spectrum on Demand for $19.99. The film is also available on VOD platforms in Canada and Russia.

in Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, After we fell It’s already streaming on Netflix.

Fans elsewhere will have to wait until October 22, when the movie hits streaming services in dozens of countries.

How to watch “After We Fall” online for free

Viewers outside the United States may not be the first to see the movie, but they can watch it for free. That’s because while the movie has had a theatrical release and a VOD release in the US, it’s coming straight to Amazon Prime Video in other regions on October 22.

The film had a premium release in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and Venezuela.

In these countries, new Amazon Prime Video customers can watch the movie during the service’s 30-day free trial. This gives them plenty of time to watch After we fell In addition to the two previous films in the franchise, after after (2019) and after our collision (2020).

And when? After we fell It is expected to hit streaming services in the US within a few months. after our collision It arrived on Netflix in December 2020, three months after its launch last September. If the third movie follows the same approach, it is supposed to appear on Netflix in January 2022.

However, since Netflix no longer offers a free trial, American viewers cannot legally stream the movie for free.