How to become a member of the DAX Board of Directors? – Checked 191 Resume Manager

In addition to her degree in Computer Science and International Relations, Bayer’s new Director of Human Resources also holds an MBA from the elite Yale University. (Photo: Bayer) Sarina Lane

Düsseldorf Are you a German economist or engineer at DAX under the age of 49 who have worked your way up to the level of sub-executive management in the last twelve years? Subsequently, I was one of the most promising candidates for a position on the board of directors of the highest league in the stock exchange, and perhaps even for the position of CEO. So far, anyway.

But the classic look of the new top managers is becoming less relevant. This is illustrated by an evaluation of 191 current board resumes for 30 DAX companies from Adidas to VW by personnel consultancy Odgers Berndtson.

The most significant finding of the Dax Report, which is collected every two years and is available exclusively to Handelsblatt: For the first time, between fall 2019 and spring 2021, more new Dax board members were appointed from the outside rather than promoted from the inside. from 44 At 43 percent, less than half of the new entrants are self-raised by businesses.

