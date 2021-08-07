American tourists have no idea who is suddenly standing in front of them

06. August 2021-7: 35 hour

Proving the king’s sense of humor again

for someone like Queen Elizabeth (95) Little things can be rare in life. For example, an inexperienced conversationalist, without any proprietary reservations on the part of the interlocutors. One of the king’s employees told the British newspaper “The Times” a particularly charming story. Accordingly, the Queen was walking around her residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland when a group of American tourists approached her. She did not seem to know that the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain was standing before them.

Have you met herself before?

Instead of educating ignorant tourists, the Queen apparently enjoyed small, unexpected conversations in disguise and allowed herself many jokes. When asked if she lives in the area, she answers that she owns a house nearby. When people wanted to know from her if she had ever met the Queen, the 95-year-old proved her quick wit, as reported by The Sun: “No, but this police officer has met her before,” Elizabeth II was said to say They refer to their company. After speaking to the friendly old lady, the tour group finally left without any doubts.

Video: Queen Elizabeth plants a rose for Prince Philip (99)

2021 was the first time a country estate was held without Philip

Queen Elizabeth II spends a few weeks each summer on a Scottish estate. In 2021, she will have to do it for the first time without her husband – Prince Philip died in April of this year at the age of 99.