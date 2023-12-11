December 12, 2023

How does the ego come into existence? Science is trying to solve the greatest mystery of all

Faye Stephens December 11, 2023 1 min read

December 11, 2023 at 5:48 pm
11 minutes

It’s one of science’s toughest mysteries: How do the neurons in our heads produce a conscious mind, an intelligent self that understands itself as a person — and is even able to question its own existence?

If you look at it realistically, things in our heads are fairly monotonous: countless electrical impulses rushing through a jumble of cells – sometimes more, sometimes in less rapid succession. It is continuous sending, receiving, forwarding and linking. Simple signals, as if generated by a computer. However, something quite new and quite miraculous arises from this apparently banal dialogue between cells: conscious impressions and sensations arise.

It is as if a film of breadth and depth is constantly opening behind our foreheads, in which the smell of coffee beans, scenes from our childhood, feelings of ecstasy and pain, sounds from the next hallway, and the green of the maple leaf appear. The gentle touch of the hand. This film is our stream of consciousness: the subjective experience of our minds and the world. The essence of our lives – ourselves.

See also  Researchers have warned that the Zika virus is only one mutation that is far from causing a widespread outbreak.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Why does our hair turn gray as we age?

December 11, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Attosecond Physics: Ferenc Krauss won the Nobel Prize in Physics

December 11, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Advent shooting scene: Gemini swarm approach – Science

December 10, 2023 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

3 min read

5G conspiracy theory: 77 UK mobile towers set on fire

December 11, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Sam Thompson wins British jungle crown: This is the reality star

December 11, 2023 Ulva Robson
1 min read

How does the ego come into existence? Science is trying to solve the greatest mystery of all

December 11, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

CC’s son confirms: The Constantines are staying at FC Sion and are planning a huge project

December 11, 2023 Eileen Curry