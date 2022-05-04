How Boris Johnson fights for his political survival

Boris Johnson
The British Prime Minister has the upper hand in Thursday’s local elections.
Image: Mauritius, Imago [M]
London To the British Conservatives, Wandsworth is the CSU’s most municipalities in Oberallgäu: it is an unshakable party stronghold. The Tories ruled the city of London south of the River Thames for 44 years. “Wandsworth has always been a favorite part of Margaret Thatcher,” said Ravi Govindia, chairman of the Conservative City Council. Here, not far from the striking Battersea power station, the “Iron Lady” began her nationwide campaign in the 1980s to privatize public services.
In Thursday’s local elections, Govindia, who has been city council chairman for 11 years, relied on the proven formula of Thatcherism: low taxes and efficient administration. City Council has slashed local taxes by 1 percent, boosting London’s reputation as a tax haven.
Read now
Access this and all other articles
Free for 4 weeks on the internet and in our application.
Read now
Access this and all other articles
Free for 4 weeks on the internet and in our application.
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”