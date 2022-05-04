London To the British Conservatives, Wandsworth is the CSU’s most municipalities in Oberallgäu: it is an unshakable party stronghold. The Tories ruled the city of London south of the River Thames for 44 years. “Wandsworth has always been a favorite part of Margaret Thatcher,” said Ravi Govindia, chairman of the Conservative City Council. Here, not far from the striking Battersea power station, the “Iron Lady” began her nationwide campaign in the 1980s to privatize public services.