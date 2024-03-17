Housing with its own design language

With dimensions of 467 x 220 x 491 mm, the ultra-roomy Enermax K8 RGB is designed to attract attention with its design language and combines (A)RGB fans with large glass surfaces, the design of which is intended to convey the appearance of a cross-section. This is achieved through the unusual glass front, which allows two of the three 120mm RGB fans to be visible, thus supporting the attractive appearance of the ATX case.









If desired, the front can also accommodate three 140mm fans, and three 120mm fans or two 140mm fans are optionally available in the shroud. The built-in PWM hub can control a total of six fans and RGB lighting.









Regarding internal and external communication, the relatively simple housing provides the following technical specifications.

1 x RGB Sync Button

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1) Type A

2 x 2.5″/3.5″ slot

7 x PCI/PCIe slots

1 x Hi-Res Audio

The 50.45-litre case is protected by a dust filter under the mesh cover and down below the power supply and can accommodate graphics cards up to 390mm long. However, the maximum height of the CPU cooler may reach 170mm. The two form factors are identified as ATX and Micro-ATX.







The Enermax K8 RGB is available now for €109.90 It is commercially available in this country and is offered in black and white. The official website provides more information website.

