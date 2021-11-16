Honoring the German national team in the competition

Astronauts on the International Space Station show off their homemade pizza. Photo: Uncredited / NASA / AP / dpa (Photo: dpa) Pizza on the International Space Station

The Electric Cow team has proposed using microorganisms and 3D printers to produce food from carbon dioxide, among other things, NASA announced in a pre-recorded video presentation.

The so-called Deep Space Food Challenge had about 180 applications from all over the world. Eighteen winners from the United States and ten from Canada and the rest of the world received mostly cash prizes and were invited to participate in the second phase of the competition. “We’re really excited to see what it’s going to boil over,” said American businesswoman and guest juror Martha Stewart.

NASA President Bill Nelson said the competition was announced primarily with the goal of sending longer missions to distant destinations in space. “We need to design food that can help us when we go to Mars.” Former astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent about a year on the International Space Station, said the food on the International Space Station was enough. “But there is always room for improvement. Growing something, preparing something and eating well makes you feel connected at home.”

