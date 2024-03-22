March 22, 2024

Hischier, Mayer lead six-point Swiss scorer in Devils' 4-1 win – Sports

Eileen Curry March 22, 2024 5 min read
Hischier and Meyer lead – six points, a Swiss scorer in the Devils' 4-1 win – Sports – SRF


Nico Hischier and Timo Meier left the ice against Winnipeg with one goal and two assists each.

8 points recorded in one image

Double top scorer Jack Hughes with Nico Hischier and Timo Meier (from right).

Keystone/AP

Swiss combined production in the middle third paved the way for the New Jersey Devils to beat visiting Winnipeg 4-1. Nico Hischier blocked a shot from Timo Meier to make it 2-1 in the 26th minute. Before scoring his 23rd goal of the season, Hischier had already received the baton in the game when Jack Hughes made it 1-0 (9th).

The Devils' 3-1 lead shortly after halftime also came on a power play. This time double top scorer Jack Hughes was dispatched by Mayer. The Appenzell striker made it 4-1 with 49 seconds left with an empty net thanks to a pass from Erik Haula and Hischier. Nino Niederreiter remained inconspicuous in Winnipeg.

Nashville with the franchise record

Roman Josi continued his good run with the Nashville Predators by defeating the Florida Panthers 3-0. With his 53rd assist of the season, the Bern defender helped his team score for a record 16th time in a row.

Pius Sutter's Vancouver team defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 at home. Philipp Kurashev had to leave the ice as a loser with Chicago at Anaheim Ducks (0:4).



