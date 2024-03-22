March 22, 2024

Curling World Cup in Canada – Swiss women win first battle against Italy – Sports

Eileen Curry March 22, 2024 5 min read
The team of Silvana Tirinzoni and Alina Patz beat Italy 6-2 in the penultimate round match at the World Cup in Canada.

legend:

She led her team to victory

Alina Patz.

Keystone/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News via AP

The Swiss can still qualify directly to the semi-finals at the World Cup in Sydney, Canada. Skip Silvana Tirinzoni's team won the duel against the Italians 6-2 and, like Stefania Constantini's team, now has 9 wins and 2 defeats.

In the last match, Switzerland will face Sweden on Friday evening (live broadcast from 6:00 pm). Italy will face Japan on Saturday evening. If they win, CC Aarau will be one of the top two teams to reach the semi-finals directly.

Decision at the end of the ninth

Against the powerful Italians, Tirinzoni, Alina Patz, Selina Wychonki and Carol Howald led 3-0 after 4 ends, but they had to allow their opponents to get closer to 2-3 immediately. After two zeros, Switzerland rose to 4:2 in the eighth end. As a result, Italy could not withstand the pressure. After a stone missing from Constantini and two stolen stones from Tirinzoni & Co., the southern Europeans surrendered.


Live broadcast on srf.ch/sport, 22 March 2024, 1:00 pm;


