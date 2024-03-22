Curling World Cup in Canada – Swiss women win first battle against Italy – Sports

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.
The team of Silvana Tirinzoni and Alina Patz beat Italy 6-2 in the penultimate round match at the World Cup in Canada.
The Swiss can still qualify directly to the semi-finals at the World Cup in Sydney, Canada. Skip Silvana Tirinzoni's team won the duel against the Italians 6-2 and, like Stefania Constantini's team, now has 9 wins and 2 defeats.
In the last match, Switzerland will face Sweden on Friday evening (live broadcast from 6:00 pm). Italy will face Japan on Saturday evening. If they win, CC Aarau will be one of the top two teams to reach the semi-finals directly.
Decision at the end of the ninth
Against the powerful Italians, Tirinzoni, Alina Patz, Selina Wychonki and Carol Howald led 3-0 after 4 ends, but they had to allow their opponents to get closer to 2-3 immediately. After two zeros, Switzerland rose to 4:2 in the eighth end. As a result, Italy could not withstand the pressure. After a stone missing from Constantini and two stolen stones from Tirinzoni & Co., the southern Europeans surrendered.
Live broadcast on srf.ch/sport, 22 March 2024, 1:00 pm; regurgitate
