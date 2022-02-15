sport

Figure skating prodigy Camila Valeeva cries after CAS verdict

February 15, 2022
Eileen Curry

    Emotional roller coaster: Camila Vallewa expresses herself emotionally on Russian TV.

    A lot has revolved around the 15-year-old figure skater in the last few days of the Olympics.

    Too much pressure on Valeeva.

    Of course, her case is also causing an uproar in her hometown of Moscow.

Russian figure skater Camila Valleoa has expressed her emotional turmoil for the first time over the CAS arbitration decision at the Beijing Winter Olympics. “These days were very difficult for me. I am happy, but I am mentally tired at the same time,” she told Russian state television, crying.

The 15-year-old is allowed to compete in the short program on Tuesday (9:52pm OZ/2:52pm CET) at the Capital Indoor Stadium despite a positive doping test; Freestyle swimming will be played on Thursday. “These are tears of happiness, but perhaps they are also tears of sadness,” Valeeva said. She is happy that she is able to continue to represent Russia.

