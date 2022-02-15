Figure skating prodigy Camila Valeeva cries after CAS verdict

1/7 Emotional roller coaster: Camila Vallewa expresses herself emotionally on Russian TV.

2/7 A lot has revolved around the 15-year-old figure skater in the last few days of the Olympics.







6/7 Too much pressure on Valeeva.

7/7 Of course, her case is also causing an uproar in her hometown of Moscow.

Russian figure skater Camila Valleoa has expressed her emotional turmoil for the first time over the CAS arbitration decision at the Beijing Winter Olympics. “These days were very difficult for me. I am happy, but I am mentally tired at the same time,” she told Russian state television, crying.

The 15-year-old is allowed to compete in the short program on Tuesday (9:52pm OZ/2:52pm CET) at the Capital Indoor Stadium despite a positive doping test; Freestyle swimming will be played on Thursday. “These are tears of happiness, but perhaps they are also tears of sadness,” Valeeva said. She is happy that she is able to continue to represent Russia.

What happens if you get on the podium?

Valiyeva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine on December 25 at the Russian Championship. However, the result was not available until after winning the Olympic team competition on February 8. Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA lifted the mandatory suspension after an appeal – the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the ISU took action against it. The Special Chamber of the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected the objection on Monday.

In the event that Valiyeva finishes on the podium in the Beijing individual competition, medals will not be awarded until the issue is resolved. (AFP/MAM)