High risk of Alzheimer’s disease: End products damage the brain

Ready-made products make you sick in the long run

You are what you eat – there is a lot of truth in this saying. Because American researchers have now discovered that ingredients in many of the end products make our brains age, thus causing Alzheimer’s disease. But there are also foods that stop this development.

Our reporter did a great subjective experiment a few years ago. She wanted to know if the taste changes significantly when you eat only the finished products – you can see the result in the video.

Diet affects Alzheimer’s disease

The fact that prepackaged pizza, french fries, potato chips, sausage, and other highly processed products are unhealthy shouldn’t surprise anyone anymore. But how subtle the damage is – especially to our brain – after a few weeks is a new finding.

In an experiment, researchers at Ohio State University found that measurable damage was already present after four weeks. The focus was on products that were packaged for a long shelf life. These products often also lead to obesity and type 2 diabetes.

“The fact that we were able to detect these effects so quickly is alarming,” said Ruth Barrientos, a scientist at Ohio State University. “These results show that the consumption of end products has a direct negative impact on our memory. For older people, this means that memory loss is more likely to lead to Alzheimer’s disease.”

Study shows foods that make us sick

The same study was conducted on mice. American scientists have imitated a human diet based on finished products. Because many processed products, as well as meat and sausage products, cause inflammation in the body, which can also lead to long-term diseases of the cardiovascular system. See also A truck-sized shark washed up on Maine Beach. How did she die?

On the other hand, the right diet can also reduce the risk of disease – especially the risk of many types of cancer. We show here foods that are particularly beneficial.

These products bring convenience

But even if the consequences of such a diet can quickly become very dangerous for our bodies – there is also good news. Because it is not final. Scientists have found that special foods can heal our bodies again.