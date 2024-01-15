Here a group of dolphins join the surfers

Video: Watson/Lucas Zollinger
At the end of last year, at Rincon Beach, a beach north of Ventura, California, a few surfers achieved something many people might only dream of: they shared waves with dolphins. The following photos were taken:
Dolphin sightings are not uncommon off California's Pacific Coast. They can often be found at Rincon Beach, popular with surfers, as other online videos show.
But the fact that an entire group of marine mammals breaks out of the spray just an arm's length away is certainly not an everyday occurrence, and is a magical moment that many surfers only dream about. (LZO)
