January 15, 2024

Here a group of dolphins join the surfers

Esmond Barker January 15, 2024 2 min read

Video: Watson/Lucas Zollinger

At the end of last year, at Rincon Beach, a beach north of Ventura, California, a few surfers achieved something many people might only dream of: they shared waves with dolphins. The following photos were taken:

Video: Watson/Lucas Zollinger

Dolphin sightings are not uncommon off California's Pacific Coast. They can often be found at Rincon Beach, popular with surfers, as other online videos show.

But the fact that an entire group of marine mammals breaks out of the spray just an arm's length away is certainly not an everyday occurrence, and is a magical moment that many surfers only dream about. (LZO)

