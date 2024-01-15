Floods in Brazil – Several people were killed due to storms in Rio de Janeiro – News

At least 11 people have died due to heavy rains and floods in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the fire department, the victims died in a landslide, drowned or were electrocuted.

A woman went missing after the storm after her car fell into the river.

In some parts of Rio de Janeiro, more rain fell in just 24 hours than in the entire month of January. The north of Brazil's second-largest city was particularly affected, the fire department announced on Sunday.

legend: The authorities in Rio de Janeiro declared a state of emergency due to the storms.

Keystone/AP Photo/Bruna Prado



Heavy rain flooded many streets during the night – on the main road Avenida de Brasil, cars reached their roofs and were submerged in the morning. Due to waterlogging of roads and tracks, dozens of bus lines were closed and many subway stations were closed.

City Mayor Eduardo Paes urged people to stay home on Sunday for safety reasons and not to hinder rescue and recovery work. According to the Brazilian body that monitors natural disasters, there is a high risk of landslides in eight cities in the surrounding state of Rio de Janeiro.

“I arrived at work and everything was under water,” said Alexandre Gomez from the particularly affected district of Acari. “The same thing happens every year when it rains heavily here. It turns into a swimming pool, into a lake.”