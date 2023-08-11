Hamm Altitude Games: Be careful, flight records!

Important.

The ninth Highland Games will be held at Maximilian Park on August 19. There are trials of strength in various Celtic disciplines and voices.

Scotland isn’t exactly known for hot summers. The north of the UK is a mixed bag when it comes to temperature. But there is no reason to despair: stumps can be thrown better if it is not too hot anyway. Flying shorts are not uncommon in Scotland, after all they belong to the ‘Highland Games’ disciplines. These competitions have found their way to our region for a long time. On August 19, stumps will fly at Maxipark Hamm.

However, the logs should not only be thrown as far as possible, but also pulled. 15 meters that participants must cover. Even if these specializations are likely to sound particularly impressive: there are many more in Highland Games, there are eleven to be exact.

Highland Games: They were fought to serve the King

The story behind the Highland Games is said to go back to the days when the Celts ruled Scotland. According to legend, the games were held in the so-called “assemblies”, that is, meetings of different clans to find the fastest and strongest men in the country. They were to become the king’s bodyguards or messengers.

Ham isn't about a job, it's about fame, honor, strength, courage and above all fun. However, women and men who wear polka dots not only travel alone, but also have to work together as a duo. The task of two team members is on the back, one clinging to the back of the other.













Bagpipes and whiskey for the right atmosphere

Of course, Highland Games doesn't come without a bit of a buzz about it. This includes the catchy sound of bagpipes. Played by the Highland Dragon Pipe Band. In addition, visitors can try a small but impressive selection of Scotch whiskey. However, athletes should only take a sip after working out. Otherwise, the tree trunk won't end up where it needs to be.









