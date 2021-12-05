Hamilton wins chaotic race in Saudi Arabia ahead of Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton almost shot each other. picture:

Lewis Hamilton wins the first Saudi Grand Prix. Mercedes’ defending champion, World Cup rival Max Verstappen, relegated Red Bull to second after a frantic duel, with Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas finishing third.

With his eighth win this season and 103rd place in Formula 1 overall, Hamilton, who started from pole position at the premiere on the street circuit in Jeddah, confirmed that the decision to win the world title will not be made for a week into the season. Final in Abu Dhabi Falls. The Englishman is now at Verstappen’s level in the general standings.

In a chaotic race that had to be interrupted twice after accidents, Antonio Giovinazzi kept the overview and took two championship points for the Alfa Romeo team in ninth place. Kimi Raikkonen in the second Hinwil finished 15th.

