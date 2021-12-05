Hamilton wins chaotic race in Saudi Arabia ahead of Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton wins the first Saudi Grand Prix. Mercedes’ defending champion, World Cup rival Max Verstappen, relegated Red Bull to second after a frantic duel, with Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas finishing third.
With his eighth win this season and 103rd place in Formula 1 overall, Hamilton, who started from pole position at the premiere on the street circuit in Jeddah, confirmed that the decision to win the world title will not be made for a week into the season. Final in Abu Dhabi Falls. The Englishman is now at Verstappen’s level in the general standings.
In a chaotic race that had to be interrupted twice after accidents, Antonio Giovinazzi kept the overview and took two championship points for the Alfa Romeo team in ninth place. Kimi Raikkonen in the second Hinwil finished 15th.
Race in the live stream:
So Verstappen is already the world champion today
- Scenario 1: Verstappen wins, takes the extra counter for fastest lap of the race and Lewis Hamilton ends up outside the top five.
- Scenario two: Verstappen wins on the day, but doesn’t drive the fastest lap, Hamilton is seventh at most.
- Scenario 3: If Hamilton is 10th or lower, Verstappen is also sufficient – provided the Dutchman gets an extra point on the fastest lap.
- Scenario 4: If Hamilton remains without points at all, Verstappen does not need an extra point. If he then leads to rank 2, the title cannot be taken from him after that.
