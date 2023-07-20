Hair grows faster – cheap food works wonders

Rohr 24 service

from: Sonia Sanago

Cheap and nutritious food should not be missed in the breakfast in the future. According to a study, it is said to make hair grow faster as a life hack.

Dortmund – Don’t we all secretly wish for a strong, healthy mane? Everyone who suffers from hair loss when showering misses it more. Consumers who want to stimulate their hair growth in general also want the life hack. A cheap, nutrient-rich home remedy hiding on some breakfast tables, of all things, can make hair grow faster.

Let hair grow faster with a life hack – cheap home remedies are on the breakfast table

This cheap and nutritious home remedy can be prepared in different ways. Whether fried, boiled, soft-boiled, stuffed, or made into an omelet: eggs are an integral part of some breakfast tables. Anyone who likes to eat an egg for breakfast can do so with a clear conscience and at the same time let their hair grow faster (read more life stories at RUHR24).

According to a study, eating eggs has a positive effect on hair growth. First of all, what is generally known: they are cheap foods that provide consumers with protein, biotin, choline, vitamin A and other minerals. From a nutritional point of view, eggs are said to be healthy for the human body because the biotin they contain activates the metabolism and helps treat hair loss. Eggshells also contain valuable nutrients.

Hair grows faster with life hack – use caution when eating eggs

The study found that about 38% of women who suffer from hair loss have a lack of biotin in their bodies. Water-soluble peptides from egg yolks have been shown to stimulate hair growth, or the growth of human hair follicles. Thus, cheap food as a life hack allows hair to grow faster.

However, it is also noted that cholesterol-rich foods such as egg yolks are recommended to a limited extent for people with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. They say if you’re eating an egg for breakfast as a way to get through life on the weekend, for example, you don’t have to have a bad conscience. German Heart Foundation. In general, it is necessary to pay attention to a healthy diet.

A man standing in front of a mirror looking at his receding hairline. He wishes his hair to grow faster through life hack (icon image). © YAY Images / Imago

As a cheap food, eating eggs is said to stimulate hair growth. If you eat them regularly in the cooked version, you can use three to four times less energy than when cooked one way.

This article only contains general content on the relevant health topic and is intended only for impartial information. It is not expressly intended for self-diagnosis, treatment, or medication. Under no circumstances does the contribution replace professional advice from a doctor or pharmacist.