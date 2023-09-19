Gwen goes fast! The streaming platform is expanding its free content offerings…

Munich (OT)

Following the successful launch of innovative “topic streams” on Joyn, the streaming platform continues to expand its free, ad-funded offering. Through partnerships with wedotv and Palatin Media, Joyn is supplementing the live TV area with “Free Ad-Supported TV” (FAST).

Tassilo Reisig, CEO at Joyn: “With the new FAST Channels on Joyn, we look forward to expanding the comprehensive content offering to our users and thus making their favorite content available in a more convenient way. FAST Channels combine the convenience of linear TV with the innovative power of the live streaming landscape.” “Many people are craving classic, convenient and quick relaxation options without having to think long and hard about what format they want to stream today – and this is where we lean into our range of fast channels and topic streams.”

The FAST offering on Joyn will be expanded further in the coming months. Palatin Media FAST channels “Naruto”, “Top True Crime” and “Craction” are already available, as well as wedotv channels “wedo sports”, “wedo movie” and “wedo big stories”. All Joyn users in Germany and Austria can receive linear channels 24 hours a day for free.

In addition, there are still approximately 60 “special streams” available to users, which offer curated theme-based playlists under the “VOD” tag, for example in genres such as comedies, action films and children’s films. With these broadcasts, Joyn combines the best of both worlds: organization as on TV and the ability to start the program when users want it, as in VoD.

About Gwen

The best comes together on Joyn: TV as you know it and streaming as you never want to be without it. It’s easy to set up, but hard to imagine without. Because Joyn simply leaves nothing to be desired: Joyn offers an extensive free offer with numerous live TV channels, series, documentaries, films on demand, media libraries and sports content from ProSiebenSat.1 and other content partners, all bundled on one platform. Users get more entertainment with the premium Joyn PLUS+ offering. This includes additional pay TV channels and more on-demand content such as exclusive and original shows. Users can stream content on iOS, Android and Huawei devices as well as on the web and via smart TVs, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 4 and 5, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. The goal is to create a comprehensive German OTT platform for shared content between providers. Joyn GmbH is managed by Tassilo Raesig and René Sahm and is a wholly owned subsidiary of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.

About Palatine Media

Palatin Media’s activities include licensing, global sales, fiction and non-fiction production, AVoD and SVoD channels as well as FAST CRACTION TV, TOP TRUE CRIME and NARUTO. The company was founded in Munich in 2011 by long-time Tele München Managing Director + Partner Bernd Schlotterer, whose portfolio of companies also includes investments in Kinostar Filmverleih, Schweizer Entertainment Programm AG (formerly Teleclub Programm AG), and film and TV production company Aventin. , FAST Fast Media Channel Operator, Global Sales Operator and FAST Rocket Right Booster Channel Operator belongs to. www.palatinmedia.com – Email: [email protected]

About WedoTV

wedotv is a free, ad-funded video on demand (AVoD) portal, containing movies, series, documentaries, TV shows and live sports as well as lifestyle programmes, comedy and automotive programmes. The streaming service launched in 2018 as Watch4 in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and in 2019 as W4Free in Great Britain. Wedotv’s parent company is Video Solutions AG, based in Zug (Switzerland), which operates AVoD services and FAST channels, including Wedotv Movies, Wedot Sports and Wedot Big Stories.

