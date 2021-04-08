With Zaubertor: Draisaitl Impresses McDavid – North America

McDavid and Draisaitl & Co. In the entire playoff tournament. © APA / getty / Claus Andersen

Leon Dreisitel scored a hat-trick in the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 against the Ottawa Senators and was highly regarded, especially for his second goal.

NHL top scorer and teammate Conor MacDavid said of the goal Draisaitl used from an almost impossible steep angle and with the skis already clearly behind the goal line. “I put myself in a position where I could surprise the goalkeeper and fire the shot quickly in order to get a chance,” Draysitel said.

On NBCSN, even after several iterations, commentators could hardly believe the shot and goal on Wednesday. “Most of them won’t even try this shot,” said trainer Dave Tippett.

Dracitel scored a total of four points in the eighth victory in the eighth duel of the season with the Senators and was temporarily placed 3-2 by McDavid. Hattrick was his fifth in the National Hockey League career and his second this season in a match against the Senators, against whom he now scored 21 points, more than any other professional who has been active in the NHL against a single opponent in one season – and the ninth duel is still pending on Thursday. .

“It will be an interesting final stage.”

Leon Dresitel

In the past five weeks with the main round matches, Oilers have finished second in the table in the Canada division. “I think we can take a few more steps. I think we are on the right track, we are on the right track, but we can simply play better as a team.” “It will be a fun final stage, a good final stage of the regular season, and it is also possible that They are good playoffs. “

Author: dpa / fop